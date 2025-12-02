UAE President inaugurates Zayed National Museum in presence of Rulers of Emirates as part of 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations

ABU DHABI, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today officially inaugurated the Zayed National Museum, located in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District, in the presence of Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. The inauguration took place as part of the UAE’s celebrations marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The event was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

The Zayed National Museum chronicles the life of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, and tells the story of the land and its people – from ancient times to the present – through an immersive journey that blends advanced technologies with soundscapes, visual storytelling, artefacts, and historical items. Architecturally, the museum is a landmark inspired by the soaring wings of a falcon, symbolising the UAE’s ambitions and its deep-rooted connection to its cultural heritage and the natural world.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said the Zayed National Museum stands as a monument that pays tribute to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed – encompassing his leadership, vision, and enduring humanitarian values. He added that the museum also connects the UAE’s rich past with its present and future, and serves as a gateway for people to explore and understand the country’s culture, heritage, and traditions across generations.

H.H. highlighted the museum’s role in documenting key milestones in the nation’s history and the achievements that have shaped its identity and global standing.

He also affirmed that preserving and passing on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed as a source of inspiration for future generations is a shared national responsibility.

Following the inauguration, H.H., accompanied by Their Highnesses the Rulers and attending sheikhs, toured the museum’s galleries, where they explored exhibits, documents, archaeological artefacts, and personal belongings of the Founding Father. The displays include audio recordings, photographs, archival footage, and other items that capture defining moments in the UAE’s history.

The museum’s collection comprises more than 3,000 pieces, with 1,500 currently on display, each helping to tell the story of the UAE and its people.

Zayed National Museum also features a dedicated space for temporary exhibitions, alongside Al Masar Garden – a 600-metre-long open-air gallery that introduces visitors to the landscapes, stories, and history that shaped the UAE.

The museum includes six permanent galleries:

• Our Beginning: This gallery traces the life and legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan through voice recordings, photographs, personal items, letters, video archives, and immersive installations. It also explores the formative years of the UAE and the cultural and historical influences that shaped the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision – from his early life in Al Ain to the unification of the Emirates and the stories that continue to inspire the nation today.

• Through Our Nature: An interactive journey through the UAE’s diverse natural environments, exploring how the landscape – from mountains and deserts to oases and coasts – shaped sustainable living across millennia, brought to life through multisensory displays, natural specimens, and artistic installations.

• To Our Ancestors: A gallery featuring archaeological finds that highlight thousands of years of continuous human presence and civilisation on the land.

• Through Our Connections: This gallery explores the region’s early communities and the role of science, technology, and shared knowledge in shaping identity, progress, and social bonds.

• By Our Coasts: A tribute to the UAE’s deep-rooted maritime traditions, showcasing the coastal life and seafaring heritage that helped shape the nation’s cultural and economic foundations.

• To Our Roots: A space that celebrates Emirati identity through traditional ways of life, customs, values, and the economic activities that once flourished in the country’s interior regions.

To mark the opening, the museum is launching a vibrant cultural programme featuring live performances, interactive workshops, guided tours, and creative activities, offering visitors of all ages a unique opportunity to engage with this landmark cultural event.