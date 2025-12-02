Fatima bint Mubarak attends official 54th Eid Al Etihad celebration

ABU DHABI, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, attended today the official celebration of the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, held at the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi under the theme ‘United.’

Also in attendance were H.H. Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; as well as a number of sheikhas and female leaders from across the country.

The official ceremony reflected the enduring spirit of the Union, honouring the UAE’s rich heritage, its path of progress and achievement, and the national ambitions guiding its future.

The UAE National Orchestra also took part in the ceremony, delivering a special debut performance that captured the spirit of the nation and the values that unite its people.

