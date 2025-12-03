Italy's employment rate hits record high of 62.7%

ROME, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Italy’s employment rate rose to 62.7 percent in October, the highest level recorded since the statistical series began in January 2004, according to figures released on Tuesday by the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat).

The Italian News Agency (ANSA) quoted the national statistics agency as saying that 24.208 million people were employed in Italy in October.

Employment increased by 75,000 compared with September and by 224,000 compared with October 2024, raising the employment rate by 0.1 percentage point, based on provisional data.

Istat reported that the unemployment rate dropped by 0.2 percentage point to 6.0 percent in October, while the youth unemployment rate declined by 1.9 percentage points to 19.8 percent. The inactivity rate remained stable at 33.2 percent.