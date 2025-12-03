Muslim Council of Elders to participate at Iraq International Book Fair 2025

BAGHDAD, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders is participating in the 6th Iraq International Book Fair from 3rd to 13th December in the capital Baghdad.

The pavilion features more than 250 publications, including scholarly works, books and treatises that address key intellectual and cultural issues, correct misconceptions, promote enlightened and moderate thought, and support intra-Islamic dialogue.

The pavilion is showcasing more than 20 works by His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, highlighting the tolerance of Islam and the richness of its intellectual and philosophical heritage. It also features a collection of important publications, in addition to more than 25 new titles issued by Al-Hokama Publishing in 2025.

As part of the Council’s continued efforts to promote intra-Islamic dialogue — and in practical implementation of the outcomes of the first Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference held in Bahrain last February, which produced the Ahlul-Qibla Call charter aimed at strengthening Muslim unity and consolidating cohesion — the Council’s pavilion is hosting a series of seminars and lectures featuring leading thinkers, scholars and academics.

These sessions explore ways to enhance dialogue and understanding among Islamic schools of thought, the roles of media, women and youth, and the responsibility of scholars in building effective channels of communication, paving the way for a new era of cooperation and unity across the Ummah’s diverse components.

The pavilion is also organising a range of intellectual and cultural events designed to meet visitors’ interests, including a dedicated book-sales area and a children’s corner offering educational and entertaining activities.

The Muslim Council of Elders’ participation in the Iraq International Book Fair is aligned with its mission to promote peace, foster the values of dialogue and tolerance, and build bridges of communication and human coexistence.