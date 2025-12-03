Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office showcases emirate’s history, culture at BRIDGE Summit

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) is set to participate in the inaugural BRIDGE Summit, organised by the National Media Office (NMO) from 8th to 10th December at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, where the Office aims to showcase the Emirate’s history and culture, highlighting its world-class potential and its position as an ideal place to live, work, invest and visit.

RAKGMO joins the event with an aim to highlight Ras Al Khaimah’s forward-looking vision, underscore the significant growth it is experiencing across various sectors and highlight its growing role as a hub for media, innovation and ongoing success stories to an audience of 60,000 participants, along with over 400 speakers and 300 exhibitors from more than 50 countries of the world.

In a statement on the topic, Heba Fatani, Director-General of RAKGMO, said, “In line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, we remain committed to projecting a positive and accurate image of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, highlighting the success stories it has achieved across various vital sectors, and introducing audiences to the sustainable and prosperous development journey that is transforming the Emirate and enhancing its appeal as a leading global destination for living, working, and investing.”

“Our participation in the first BRIDGE Summit reflects our strategic directions to enhance the Emirate’s presence at major media events that offer influential platforms for shaping the future of media and government communication,” she added. “Participating in the summit allows us to fulfill a host of key objectives, from keeping pace with the rapid developments transforming the media and communication sector, to exploring the latest practices and how they can positively impact our work and support our efforts to reinforce the role of government communication as a pivotal enabler for the Emirate’s development aspirations.”

“The BRIDGE Summit offers a particularly important opportunity to achieve these goals, bringing together a prominent group of media experts and policymakers,” Fatani noted. “The event offers an ideal platform for discussing the future of communication and exploring the latest trends that can help us develop more advanced tools to drive Ras Al Khaimah’s communication ecosystem forward. This, in turn, aligns with our vision to support the journey of urban development taking place across the Emirate, and to promote it regionally and internationally.”

RAKGMO will operate an immersive and interactive pavilion at the BRIDGE Summit, where visitors will have the opportunity to explore Ras Al Khaimah’s thriving sectors, diversified economy, strategic location and exceptional quality of life. It features a comprehensive showcase of the Emirate’s offerings across investment, business, tourism, livability and economic opportunity.

The pavilion also offers visitors an opportunity to discover the essence of the Emirate through newly shot footage of Ras Al Khaimah’s most prominent landmarks, from pristine natural landscapes to cultural heritage sites.

Equipped with the latest technological solutions, the experience also introduces participants to the Emirate’s high-end hospitality destinations and modern lifestyle features, along with its unique advantages, including its stable and transparent governance, high growth trajectory and sustainable development agenda.

Throughout the Summit, RAKGMO will provide live coverage, including reports, interviews and real-time updates across digital platforms, while RAK FM, the Emirate’s Arabic-language radio station, broadcasts live from the event, interviewing key speakers, participants and media experts.

RAKGMO’s participation at the BRIDGE Summit is poised to strengthen the Emirate’s profile on the world stage, reinforce its ambition to be an international hub for strategic communication and creative excellence, and highlight its achievements and role in shaping global dialogue on the evolving future of media.

The Summit is being held as the biggest event in the global media, content and entertainment industry, bringing together leading global media organisations, creators, communicators and decision-makers to share insight and expertise, and chart a roadmap for navigating the innovations redefining economies and governance to shape the future of the media sector.

The BRIDGE Summit aims to position the UAE as a global hub for the exchange of ideas, best practices and next-generation media solutions. It features a diverse program covering seven content tracks, each representing a vital pillar of the content economy, namely Technology, Media, Picture (Film, video, etc.), Creator economy, Marketing, Music and Gaming.

The event provides a high-profile platform for strategic engagement, designed to foster collaboration, advance dialogue and facilitate meaningful partnerships across the international media ecosystem.