Meraas launches Crestlane 4 and 5, advancing contemporary urban living at City Walk

DUBAI, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Meraas, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of Crestlane 4 and Crestlane 5, introducing 360 new premium residences to City Walk and further advancing the district’s evolution as one of Dubai’s most contemporary urban neighbourhoods.

Each phase comprises two mid-rise towers set around landscaped green spaces. Crestlane 4 will include 201 residences, while Crestlane 5 will offer 159 homes.

Commenting on the launch, Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “Crestlane 4 and 5 represent a significant step forward in the continued evolution of City Walk as one of Dubai’s most contemporary and design-led neighbourhoods.”