UN General Assembly reaffirms Syrian sovereignty over Golan

NEW YORK, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UN General Assembly last night adopted a resolution calling on Israel to fully withdraw from the occupied Syrian Golan, reaffirming that its occupation is illegal.

This year, the resolution received the support of 123 countries, compared with 97 last year.

The resolution states that Israel’s 14 December 1981 decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan is null and void and called for its rescission.

Ibrahim Olabi, Permanent Representative Syria to the UN, stated that the General Assembly witnessed a significant event, with 123 countries supporting the resolution for the first time. He added that this vote demonstrates that Syria, despite all challenges, does not relinquish its right to the Golan and has leveraged its diplomatic engagement with the international community to shift the positions of more than 26 countries in favour of the resolution compared to last year.