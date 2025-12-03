Zayed Authority for PoD's initiatives, projects, achievements underscore UAE’s leadership in empowering PoD

ABU DHABI, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Zayed Authority for People of Determination continued its pioneering path in 2025 toward empowering and integrating People of Determination (PoD) within the UAE community.

Through its leading initiatives and innovative programmes, the Authority sought to support PoD across key sectors such as education, healthcare, sports, and employment. It also expanded the reach of its services across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, ensuring their full inclusion as active contributors to national development and guaranteeing them a dignified life within an inclusive and flourishing society.

The Authority achieved a new national milestone by winning the Zero Project Global Award 2026 for its innovative initiative, “Issuing Parking Permits for People of Determination.”

This project serves as a model of comprehensive digital transformation in smart government services, enabling users to apply electronically and receive their permits within minutes through automated integration with official databases. The initiative enhances service efficiency and strengthens the independence of PoD.

The year 2025 marked a pivotal moment in the Authority’s development with its transformation into Zayed Authority for People of Determination, becoming part of Abu Dhabi’s social sector under the umbrella of the Department of Community Development. This shift enhances institutional integration and accelerates the achievement of goals related to inclusive development and quality of life.

The Authority launched its 2026 Strategy (Nebrasna) built around four key pillars: empowerment, inclusion, digital transformation, and community sustainability, in addition to an internal promotional plan aimed at strengthening institutional awareness and fostering a strong sense of belonging among employees.

The Authority affirmed its leadership in showcasing the UAE’s model in empowerment and inclusion on the global stage through its active participation in the official side event of the 18th Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP18) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, under the theme: “Enabling Inclusive Development through Disability-Inclusive Action and Effective Partnerships.”

The Authority also strengthened its global presence through participation in the Second Global Social Development Summit, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Family under the framework of the UN General Assembly in Doha, with wide participation from member states, international organizations, civil society, and the private sector.

On the sidelines, the Authority signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Disability Alliance (IDA) to exchange knowledge, share expertise, and coordinate global initiatives to empower PoD, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in inclusion and sustainable development.

The Authority renewed its memorandum of understanding with the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, expanding international partnerships and enhancing the exchange of experience in supporting and empowering People of Determination.

It also renewed its strategic partnership with ADQ in support of the “Bridges of Hope” programme, launched in 2022 with Egypt’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for People of Determination in the Arab Republic of Egypt through rehabilitation, speech therapy, and comprehensive family and community services.

The Authority delivered a universal message promoting human fraternity at a time when the world faces rising conflict and war, aiming to reinforce the values of peace and human unity. This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, supported by the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi, and coincided with World Braille Day on January 4.

The Authority launched the “Early Intervention – Together We Begin” project in Abu Dhabi to support the UAE’s efforts in improving children’s quality of life. The initiative offers comprehensive developmental screening for children from birth to eight years of age and guides families toward early intervention when needed.

The Authority inaugurated the “We Read” Learning Lab in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, in partnership with Key2Enable Assistive Technology. This pioneering project empowers People of Determination—particularly individuals with cerebral palsy—to complete government transactions digitally and engage in advanced educational environments that support academic and technical skill development aligned with the needs of the digital age.

The Authority launched the UAE–Russian Psychology Dictionary Award in partnership with Ural Federal University to enhance scientific research and document psychological terminology in both Arabic and Russian.

It also launched two peer-reviewed scientific journals in cooperation with the Emirates Scholars Center: The International Scientific Journal for Rehabilitation and Disability Studies, and The UAE Scientific Journal of Applied Psychology.

These journals strengthen specialized knowledge in rehabilitation and mental health while positioning the UAE as a regional and global hub for scientific innovation.

The Authority announced a joint initiative with the Ministry of Family aimed at developing an innovative and integrated system of services for PoD, aligned with the UAE’s strategic direction to enhance government collaboration, improve quality of life, and reinforce social inclusion. The initiative includes issuing a unified federal–local card to facilitate access to diverse services by January 2026.

The Authority organised the first edition of the People of Determination Skills Competition 2025, with the participation of 137 students from its centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. The competition aims to strengthen vocational skills and promote community integration in environments that simulate real labor market settings.

In a new global achievement, nine members of the Authority earned the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) Level 1 Barista Certification, becoming the first People of Determination worldwide to receive this prestigious professional qualification in specialty coffee.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, represented by the National Qualifications Centre, and the Ministry of Family, the Authority celebrated the official accreditation of its vocational education programs at Levels 1 and 2 of the National Qualifications Framework.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Authority organised the Third International Conference on Advances in Autism Research in April 2025, with more than 500 specialists from inside and outside the UAE.

The Authority also launched an exclusive training programme in partnership with the Higher Institute of Psychomotor Therapy in France, focused on psychomotor rehabilitation (PMT) for individuals with autism.

Under the theme “Connecting Through Art”, the Authority organized the third edition of the “Gifted Determination” initiative, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism and Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, and with the support of Abu Dhabi Media Network. The initiative celebrates poetry writing and recitation as refined artistic expression and encourages People of Determination and their families to explore their creative talents.

The Authority launched a new professional diploma—the first of its kind in the Emirate—designed for the parents of People of Determination, enabling them to develop the knowledge and skills needed to better support their children and enhance partnership with the community.

It also expanded partnerships with sports federations and clubs to support the participation of People of Determination in sports programs and highlight their talents.

The Authority launched an innovative national project, the first of its kind in the UAE—featuring an AI-powered smart robot dedicated to issuing People of Determination cards, reflecting the country’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies that serve human needs.

It also signed a memorandum of understanding with Q-Mobility to develop and enhance Mawaqif and Darb services, offering more accessible and flexible mobility solutions tailored to the needs of PoD.

Zayed Authority for People of Determination continues to advance its vision of empowering and integrating People of Determination through initiatives and projects that enhance independence and strengthen inclusion, contributing to the UAE’s aspiration to build a diverse, inclusive, and sustainable society.