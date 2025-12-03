Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Bahrain to participate in 46th GCC Summit

MANAMA, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has arrived in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, to participate in the 46th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit of the leaders of the GCC states, hosted by Bahrain today.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed is accompanied by a high-level delegation including H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; Fahad Mohammed bin Kardous Alameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain.

Upon arrival, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and his accompanying delegation were received by H.H. Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King of Bahrain; Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC; Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, along with a number of senior officials.