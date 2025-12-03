46th GCC Summit begins in Bahrain

MANAMA, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The 46th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit of the leaders of the GCC states started today at Sakhir Palace in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the participation of leaders and heads of delegations of the member states.

The GCC leaders will discuss a number of issues related to joint Gulf action, most notably the paths of economic and security integration, in addition to Arab, regional and international issues of common interest, in order to enhance the role of the GCC in supporting regional stability and consolidating cooperation among its countries.