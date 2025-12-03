'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' marks UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad with mass wedding in Gaza Strip

GAZA, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'' marked the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad by organising a mass wedding for 54 grooms from the Gaza Strip, a step that carries a message of hope and humanitarian support for young people and families amid the difficult conditions the territory is experiencing.

This mass wedding was held under the slogan “Thawb Al-Farah” (The Garment of Joy), as part of the UAE’s ongoing initiatives to support social stability and to give families in Gaza moments of joy and hope despite harsh circumstances and daily life challenges.

Ali Al Shihi, Head of the Emirati mission in the Gaza Strip, affirmed that the mass wedding celebration reflects the UAE’s steadfast approach of placing human happiness at the heart of its policies. He noted that the initiative conveys a message of steadfastness from the people of Gaza and affirms that joy is stronger than rubble, and that hope can embrace reality no matter how great the difficulties.

Al Shihi extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to the grooms as they embark today on a new life, expressing hope that their wedding will be the beginning of a bright future. He added that these happy moments are living proof of the ability of Gaza’s youth and families to celebrate life despite daily challenges, and confirm that joy can bloom even in the toughest circumstances.

The ceremony, attended by more than 21,000 people from across the Gaza Strip, featured a variety of artistic and heritage performances, most notably traditional dabke dance and folk songs embodying Palestinian identity, in addition to musical and entertainment shows that filled the celebration with happiness and delight for all attendees.