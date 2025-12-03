Calidus receives Letter of Intent from Angola for 12 B-250 training aircraft

ABU DHABI, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group, one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies, announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Republic of Angola to purchase 12 B‑250T training aircraft. This move aims to support advanced pilot training programmes and reflects the growing confidence in national capabilities in the design and development of military aviation solutions.

The B-250T is a versatile, high-performance, and modern training aircraft, developed and manufactured by Calidus Aerospace cluster to provide pilots with a fully integrated training environment of the highest efficiency.

The growing demand for the B‑250 marks an important milestone in the aircraft’s training journey. It reaffirms the Group’s position as a trusted partner in delivering advanced training solutions that enhance pilot readiness and meet the requirements of modern operations.

It also comes within the framework of expanding defence partnerships with friendly nations and reflects the competitiveness of the national defence products and their ability to meet the training needs of armed forces across diverse theatres of operation with high efficiency and reliability.

Combining its state-of-the-art structural modern design, comprising of high-strength carbon fibre structure and cutting-edge avionics, the B-250T delivers optimised training whilst achieving the desired pilot endurance levels. The unique aerodynamic design of the B-250T allows for outstanding aerobatic manoeuvrability and exceptional performance. Calidus designed the B-250T to ensure easy maintenance and flexibility for multiple configurations and future enhancements.

Equipped with cutting edge systems, the B 250T features a fifth generation cockpit and allows for various sophisticated simulations and functionalities. These include radar, sensor, mission system management, air-to-air and air-to-ground operations with day-and-night operations.

The avionics and mission simulation represent the latest which technology can offer and result in qualifying the trainee pilots for real-life operations in time effective and cost-efficient manners.