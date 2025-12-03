Over 250,000 workers participate in Eid Al Etihad celebration festivities across 30 locations nationwide

DUBAI, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) – More than 30 locations across the UAE marked the 54th Eid Al Etihad holiday with special celebrations dedicated to workers, attracting the participation of over 250,000 workers nationwide.

The celebratory activities, held under the slogan ‘Our Workers' Happiness in Our Union's Celebration’, featured a diverse programme of competitive and interactive activities, along with raffles for valuable prizes — including a car, airline tickets, entertainment shows, folkloric performances, and gift distributions across all event sites.

The events were organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior; Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security; General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Police, and Sharjah Police; municipalities across the UAE; AD Ports Group; and the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai.

Partners also include the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority; General Command of Dubai Civil Defence; Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai; Events Security Committee; Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority; National Ambulance; Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ); Beit Al Khair Society; Sharjah Charity International; Al Ihsan Charity Association; and Dar Al Ber Society.

A number of companies joined the effort with celebratory activities organised at their own labour accommodations. These include Sobha Group, Binghatti Group, Wade Adams Contracting, Al Sahel Contracting Company, Arabian Construction Company, Al Mehwar Engineering Consultancy, Innovo Build, Al Basti & Muktha, Dulsco, and Proscape.

Celebrating and honouring workers during national occasions and holidays forms part of a sustained approach implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in collaboration with its partners in the government and private sectors, in a bid to bring joy to workers, enhance their wellbeing, quality of life, and social and psychological stability, while strengthening their sense of belonging and encouraging them to continue contributing to the nation’s progress.

It also spotlights the vital role of the UAE’s workforce in the country’s development journey, supporting the UAE’s ambitious economic and entrepreneurial aspirations and reinforcing its position as a leading global destination for living, working and investing.

The activities were sponsored by 10 major companies as part of their social responsibility and commitment to supporting labour market initiatives. DAMAC and Aldar Properties are supporting the programme as Diamond Sponsors, followed by the Insurance Pool and Sobha Realty with Platinum Sponsorships.

Meanwhile, du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company), Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Electronic Document Centre (EDC), National Marine Dredging Company, and Al Ansari Exchange are joining as Gold Sponsors, with AW Rostamani Group supporting the activities as a Silver Sponsor.