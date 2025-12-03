FANR participates in International Conference on Nuclear Emergency Preparedness & Response in Riyadh

RIYADH, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) took part in the International Conference on Nuclear and Radiological Emergencies, being held from 1st to 4th December 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the theme “Building the Future in an Evolving World.”

The conference gathered senior officials, regulators and technical experts to discuss global developments in emergency preparedness and response to nuclear and radiological incidents.

FANR’s participation highlights the UAE’s ongoing commitment to strengthening emergency preparedness, enhancing national readiness and contributing to international cooperation in this critical area.

As part of the programme, FANR’s Director-General Christer Viktorsson took part in a high-level session on the role of exercises in reinforcing emergency preparedness, focusing on the value of coordinated drills and large-scale simulations in enhancing national capabilities, testing response arrangements and supporting effective decision-making during emergencies.

FANR contributed to the conference by chairing a number of high-level sessions focused on key pillars of nuclear and radiological emergency preparedness and response, including strengthening public health and medical response systems, enhancing the operational readiness and coordination of first responders, and advancing approaches to termination, recovery and long-term response.

These discussions highlighted the importance of integrated health-sector mechanisms, modern response tools, effective recovery planning and the transition back to normal conditions, while reinforcing the need to maintain public confidence and strong regulatory oversight throughout all phases of emergency management.

FANR’s engagement in the conference builds on the UAE’s commitment to protect the public and the environment which is reflected in the robustness and effectiveness of its comprehensive emergency framework.

This framework is continually tested and validated through various means, including full-scale, multi-agency exercises like the approximately 15 national and international drills in 2025, further strengthening coordination with national partners and reinforcing its ability to respond effectively to various emergency scenarios and participation and hosting international multi-agency exercises like IAEA ConvEx-3 in recent years.

As the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, FANR continues to play a central role in developing the national Emergency Preparedness and Response System in cooperation with national entities and international partners.

FANR’s state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) supports decision-making, technical assessment and real-time coordination during nuclear and radiological emergencies and serves as the UAE’s National Warning Focal Point under relevant international conventions.

FANR’s emergency framework has been recognised for its robustness and effectiveness, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to protecting the public and the environment.