King of Bahrain calls for expanding GCC partnerships in food & water security, digital economy, renewable energy

MANAMA, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain stressed the importance of completing the GCC customs union and the GCC common market, and to expanding GCC partnerships in food and water security, the digital economy, renewable energy, and other vital sectors.

Regarding the security of the Arabian Gulf and regional stability, King Hamad said while chairing the opening session of the 46th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Supreme Council, held at Sakhir Palace that: ''We deem it neccessary to protect maritime navigation and international trade from any threat, and to maintain a region free of weapons of mass destruction. This is based on the GCC’s strategic approach to collective security and defence, and on cooperation with its network of alliances, in pursuit of consolidating the values of human fraternity and peaceful coexistence, thereby reinforcing a culture of peace and mutual respect among peoples.''

''We emphasise the importance of completing the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan, which represents a positive step towards de-escalation and creating conditions necessary to acclerate the path towards a just and lasting peace- one that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative,'' King Hamad said.

The session convened in the presence of Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders and representatives of GCC states, and Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC.