GCC chief highlights unity, economic progress, security initiatives at 46th GCC Summit

MANAMA,3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Jassem Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), addressed the 46th Bahrain-hosted Summit on Wednesday speaking of the unity of GCC States in the face of challenges.

Addessing the opening session of the 46th GCC Summit in Bahrain, Al-Budaiwi cited a couple of incidents targeting the State of Qatar; the Iranian missile attachs and Israeli aggression, and called them a blatant breach of its sovereignty and a violation to international laws.

He affirmed that such events reveal the strength and depth of the bond connecting GCC States, as all sped to support Qatar, its security and sovereignty. On the Palestinian issue, Al-Budaiwi reasserted the GCC's unwavering stance towards ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He hailed Saudi Arabia's efforts in garnering support for the two-state solution, and welcomed the outcomes of the International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine in New York. Al-Budaiwi also commended the results of the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit, and the agreement signed by Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye and the US, affirming the necessity of adhering to its ceasefire stipulations.

The Secretary-General praised the astute policies of GCC States saying they are a model of successful regional work, combining political stability, economic prosperity and security cooperation.

He then proceeded to list achievements for the year 2025, including success of various international summits; the Gulf-US summit in Riyadh, the GCC-ASEAN summit and trilateral summit with China, as well as a number of ministerial meetings and MoUs.

Regarding military cooperation, Al-Budaiwi highlighted a number of joint drills, implementation of recommendations in response to Israeli occupation aggression on Qatar, and specialised committee meetings. As for economic integration and development, the GCC-bloc Chief named various achievements across avenues of aviation, industrialization, commerce, anti-corruption and humanitarian resolutions.

Al-Budaiwi then spoke of advancement in security cooperation including an anti-money laundering strategy and preparations international gulf security conference in the UAE, Qatar-hosted mobilisation exercise and the single point project.

Concluding his statement, Secretary-General Al-Budaiwi, stated that the preparatory ministerial council submitted its recommendations to the Summit, and wished GCC states everlasting stability, security and prosperity.