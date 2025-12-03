Third DXB500 Communication Training Programme delivers series of sessions featuring innovative government campaigns

DUBAI, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The third edition of the DXB500 Communication Training Programme, designed to build the capabilities of media and communication officials of Dubai’s government and semi-government entities, delivered a series of sessions featuring innovative government campaigns and practical workshops aimed at equipping participants with the skills to effectively communicate Dubai’s vision.

The programme, launched by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, is implemented by the Government of Dubai Media Office in partnership with leading global media organisations. It aims to train and qualify 500 public sector communication professionals to use the latest tools and platforms to create impactful content that tells Dubai’s story and vision for the future.

Combining education with practical application and international communication and digital content best practices, the programme brings together top communication experts across government entities, offering opportunities to share expertise, build a knowledge network, and strengthen Dubai’s media presence locally and internationally.

The programme featured a session with Faisal bin Sulaitin, CEO of the Dubai Economic Security Centre, who highlighted the crucial role of media campaigns in protecting economic security and building public and investor confidence through accurate and clear messaging.

In a session titled “Media Campaigns and Their Role in Enhancing Economic Security,” he stressed the importance of professional media in countering fake news and malicious campaigns, particularly those targeting leading global cities like Dubai.

He explained that media and strategic communication play a major role in safeguarding the country’s economic security and addressing hostile campaigns, false news, and rumours, especially those directed at a global city like Dubai. He noted that the Centre was established as a result of Dubai’s forward looking approach and its commitment to confronting misinformation with clear facts and precise data to prevent any negative effect on the economy.

The CEO of the Dubai Economic Security Centre stressed that raising public awareness is the best defence against increasingly sophisticated misinformation powered by advanced technology and AI. He also highlighted the importance of collaborating with media partners to strengthen community awareness, and confirmed that the Centre will soon launch campaigns and provide direct channels for the public to report and address potential risks.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said that the DXB500 programme reflects the leadership’s vision for an advanced government communication ecosystem, strengthening Dubai’s media presence and showcasing its achievements.

She highlighted that the programme aims to develop the skills of national media professionals and provide them with modern tools to effectively communicate and address future challenges.

The latest edition of the programme focuses on government campaigns that drive positive change, emphasising the shared responsibility of telling Dubai’s story and using the latest digital and new media techniques to reach audiences effectively.

Speaking about the programme and its objectives, Hend Fekri, Acting Director of Strategic Media Relations at the Government of Dubai Media Office, said that the DXB500 programme has become a key platform for preparing a new generation of government communication professionals capable of using digital tools and modern platforms to convey Dubai’s messages in innovative and impactful ways.

She added that the programme aims to strengthen participants’ storytelling and content creation skills to effectively convey Dubai’s vision and meet audience expectations. She emphasised that DXB500 offers a unique opportunity for communication and media leaders to enhance their professional capabilities, strengthen coordinated and integrated messaging and enable their teams to present a unified and engaging narrative of government policies and initiatives.

Participants of the programme attended a session titled “Experiences from the Heart of Dubai,” showcasing two pioneering media campaigns that demonstrated the role of government communication in unifying messages and building public trust.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, highlighted the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, which reinforced national values within the community using a modern and visually striking approach.

Nasser AlSanad, Manager of Media and Digital Content at Digital Dubai, presented the “Emirati Virtual Family” project by Dubai Digital, the UAE’s first initiative to use advanced technology and digital storytelling to engage the public and showcase government services. These campaigns highlight how Dubai’s government communication strategically builds awareness, strengthens its image, and expands its global media presence.

The programme also shone a light on successful media communication, using newly elected New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s campaign as an example of the importance of understanding the audience and delivering clear, relatable messages. Hamdah Al Falahi, Director of Strategy and Excellence at the Government of Dubai Media Office, shared insights on using digital tools, short videos, and real-time analytics to maximise the reach and impact of government messages.

Huda Dahkooni, Manager of the DXB500 Programme, said the third edition aims to equip government communication teams to run campaigns that create a tangible impact, especially among digitally engaged youth. She noted that government communication has evolved from traditional messaging to campaigns driven by audience insights, creative content, data, and AI, relying on speed, clarity, and impactful storytelling to reflect government vision.

The programme featured two workshops: one on creative communication, and another on storytelling and producing engaging short-form content on TikTok to effectively convey government messages and achieve campaign goals.