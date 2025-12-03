University of Sharjah, Ajman Digital Department sign strategic MoU to power Sharjah’s digital future

SHARJAH, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS) and the Ajman Digital Department have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen institutional cooperation in education, research, innovation, and digital transformation. The agreement was signed at the University of Sharjah by Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University, and Dr. Ohoud Ali Shehail, Director-General of the Ajman Digital Department.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Fahem bin Sultan bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Government Relations Department, along with Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs, Prof. Abbes Amira, Dean of the College of Computing and Informatics, and a number of senior officials from both sides.

During the ceremony, Prof. Agamy welcomed the guests and expressed his delight at this strategic partnership with the Ajman Digital Department. He stressed that the agreement is comprehensive, serves the objectives of both institutions, and aligns with national priorities in artificial intelligence, digitization, data protection, and information security.

He also underlined the importance of cooperation between academia and government in a time of rapid technological change, noting that such partnerships bridge the gap between theory and practice and help prepare qualified national talent capable of keeping pace with technological advances and driving a knowledge-based, innovation-led economy.

For her part, Dr. Shehail thanked the University of Sharjah for this strategic partnership and praised the pivotal role the University plays in advancing scientific and research development in the country. She affirmed the department’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with academic institutions in ways that positively impact innovation in the government sector and help prepare a generation ready to lead the digital future.

She explained that the department adopts initiatives that empower students and attract outstanding talent, and that collaboration with UoS will open new avenues for applied studies and research to tackle contemporary digital challenges with effective solutions, in line with the leadership’s vision for future-ready governments.

The memorandum reflects the shared commitment of the University of Sharjah and the Ajman Digital Department to supporting the UAE’s vision of building a sustainable knowledge economy founded on innovation and advanced technology.

It includes cooperation in developing and implementing joint digital projects and programs that enhance innovation in government and academic services, as well as the exchange of expertise in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cybersecurity. It also provides for joint training and research programs to build digital, administrative, and technical capabilities.

Under the MoU, students from the College of Computing and Informatics at the University of Sharjah will gain access to practical training opportunities within the Ajman Digital Department’s projects and initiatives. These placements will enable students to acquire hands-on experience in an advanced digital environment, while joint research programs and shared awards will encourage outstanding research and entrepreneurial projects among students and researchers.