Mansour bin Zayed participates in 46th GCC Summit in Bahrain

MANAMA, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired the UAE delegation to the 46th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit of the leaders of the GCC states, which opened by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa today.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed also took part in the joint GCC–Italian session, attended by Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic — guest of honour of the GCC summit — along with the leaders of the GCC states and their representatives. The session discussed strengthening cooperation and partnership between the GCC countries and Italy, and opening broader horizons for joint action in a way that serves relations between both sides and contributes to fulfilling the aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity.

The UAE delegation to the summit included: H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; Fahad Mohammed bin Kardous Alameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain.

In its statement on the occasion of the 46th GCC Summit, the UAE affirmed that supporting joint Gulf action is a fundamental pillar for enhancing the interests of GCC states, meeting the aspirations of their peoples, and consolidating security, stability, development, and prosperity in the region.

It noted the importance of building on the gains achieved and moving toward broader horizons of integration.

The UAE also affirmed its keenness to continue supporting the path of GCC cooperation, stemming from its deep belief in the historical ties and shared destiny that unite GCC states, and in the significant potential they possess to enhance joint action and achieve the strategic interests of their countries and peoples.

The UAE expressed its sincere thanks and appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, praising the Kingdom’s success in hosting the summit and its commitment to supporting the GCC framework for joint action.

The UAE also commended the efforts of the sisterly State of Kuwait during its presidency of the previous GCC session, affirming that the achievements realised represent an important addition to the Council’s journey and a strong foundation for enhancing cooperation in the next phase.

The UAE expressed its best wishes for success to the Kingdom of Bahrain in presiding over the current session, and its appreciation for the efforts made by Their Highnesses and Excellencies the ministers, as well as the Secretary-General of the GCC and the General Secretariat, in preparing for and organising the summit.