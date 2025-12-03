Final round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup set for Saturday at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The third and final round of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup will take place this Saturday at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City. The event will bring together top athletes from clubs and academies across the UAE, with strong interest from fans as the season reaches its decisive stage.

The round features the over-18 category, where athletes will aim to secure crucial points and strengthen their clubs’ chances of winning the title after strong showings in the opening two rounds. The championship follows a set of rules and regulations, guaranteeing consistent standards and fair competition throughout the round. Semi-final and final bouts are scheduled for Sunday.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup is an important competition for athletes from all clubs and academies. It is one of the key events of the season, and the final round gives athletes a great chance to show how much they have improved and prove they are ready for one of the strongest championships in the country.

“We saw a clear rise in performance and competitiveness in the earlier rounds, which sets up an exciting final round. We are confident the athletes will continue to deliver performances that reflect the strength of the championship and the progress of the clubs.”

Clubs head into the final round with strong prospects, with Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club holding its position at the top. Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club also remain in contention after delivering strong performances in the earlier rounds, keeping the title race wide open.

A strong turnout is expected once again, given the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and the significance of the championship among fans. The event continues to attract interest from combat sprots fans across all ages and backgrounds.