Dubai officially joins Global Resilient Cities Network

DUBAI, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai has officially announced its membership in the Global Resilient Cities Network, which brings together leading cities from around the world committed to enhancing urban resilience and sustainable development.

The membership reaffirms Dubai’s stature as a global model for crisis and risk management, and its commitment to adopting best-in-class practices that enable cities to anticipate, withstand, and adapt to future challenges.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management in Dubai, said that being part of the prestigious global network represents a new strategic milestone for the city. The move strengthens Dubai’s international standing as a city equipped with advanced capabilities to anticipate risks, adapt to evolving challenges, and lead internationally in building resilient and sustainable urban systems, he added.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor further said, “Dubai’s membership in the Resilient Cities Network reflects Dubai’s emergence as a leading city in risk management and urban resilience. It also supports our ongoing efforts to enhance crisis and disaster response, ensure uninterrupted development and quality of life, and build stronger capabilities in risk management, urban resilience, and future planning. This step further reinforces Dubai’s status as one of the world’s safest, most sustainable, and most innovative cities.”

Ahmad Atiq Bourqibah, Executive Manager of the Dubai Resilience Centre, affirmed that Dubai’s accession to the Resilient Cities Network marks a key milestone in the city’s journey to solidify its position as one of the most future-ready cities. He added that this international collaboration will enable Dubai to exchange expertise with leading global cities and apply best practices in urban resilience to ensure service sustainability and enhance residents’ well-being under all circumstances.

The partnership will also provide a platform for international cooperation with global cities and partners on innovation projects and smart technologies related to risk and resilience. This will help local institutions develop forward-looking policies and strategies informed by global expertise, and accelerate Dubai’s transition towards a smart, resilient city that can keep pace with rapid change and face future challenges with confidence and efficiency.

He added that Dubai is not merely preparing for crises, but is also committed to turning challenges into opportunities and building a resilient, integrated system that ensures continued progress and growth even in the face of rapid global changes.

Dubai is the first city in the GCC region to join the Resilient Cities Network. The emirate is committed to playing an active and influential role within this global platform, offering its world-class expertise as a benchmark for others and encouraging more cities to participate. In doing so, Dubai seeks to strengthen international efforts to build future-ready urban resilience through the exchange of proven practices and innovative solutions.