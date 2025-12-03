MoHAP honours 'Hayat' programme team following UAE’s 1st participation in World Transplant Games in Germany

DUBAI, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a ceremony at its headquarters in Dubai to honour the Emirati delegation who represented the country in its first participation at the World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany, which brought together both donor and transplant-recipient athletes.

The team was recognised in appreciation of the inspiring recovery stories of its members and to highlight the importance of organ donation and its life-saving impact, as well as to acknowledge the national efforts that helped make the programme a success and strengthened the culture of organ donation across the country.

During the ceremony, Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Health Regulation Sector and Supervisor of the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation “Hayat,” presented honorary awards to the members of the UAE delegation, who represented the Hayat programme.

While taking part in the World Transplant Games, the Emirati delegation showcased the values of determination, perseverance, and resilience following their transplant or donation journeys. This reflects the significant progress the UAE’s organ donation system has seen so far.

Six living donors and organ-recipient athletes from the UAE participated in the event, each carrying an inspiring story of courage, resilience, and renewal. Among 2,500 competitors from 51 countries, they delivered standout performances, securing a gold medal in the 200-meter race, a gold in the javelin throw, a bronze in the 200-meter race, and a bronze in the pétanque doubles.

Their presence on this international stage was a testament to the donors’ generosity and the transplant medical teams’ efficiency, as well as to the remarkable progress made by Hayat programme.

Dr. Amin Al Amiri stressed that the UAE’s participation in the World Transplant Games is both a humanitarian and national milestone, showcasing the remarkable progress achieved in this field thanks to the wise vision and support of our leadership, as well as the constant cooperation of all competent authorities.

Al Amiri noted that the Hayat programme reflects the values of generosity and solidarity that underpin the organ donation system in the UAE. He added that this recognition is a token of appreciation for everyone who contributed to the success of this initiative, donors, recipients, ambassadors, and partners, for their role in saving lives and inspiring hope for a new beginning.

He clarified that this achievement aligns with the UAE’s vision of enhancing quality of life and reinforcing the nation’s position as a leading global centre for organ transplantation and advanced healthcare.

He stated: "Sport and physical activity are a fundamental pillar in the post-transplant recovery journey. Therefore, having the Emirati athletes participating in this edition carries a profound humanitarian message and opens new prospects for international cooperation in this field."

He highlighted that the Ministry seeks to expand its engagement in the 2027 edition in Belgium with a larger team and a higher level of preparedness, coordinating with the Ministry of Sports, the Olympic Committee, and relevant health authorities in the country. This is in addition to submitting a candidacy file to host the 2029 World Transplant Games.

With these plans, Al Amiri noted, the UAE looks forward to becoming the first Arab and Gulf country to host this global and humanitarian event, which sends a message of support for organ transplant patients worldwide. The UAE also aspires to host the "HAYAT International Transplant and Sport Congress".

The event was held in conjunction with a scientific symposium organised by the ISOT, where experts emphasised the importance of physical activity in enhancing quality of life after transplantation. The event also called for the adoption of a comprehensive care model that treats sport as an essential element of modern transplant medicine.