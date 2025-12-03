Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award celebrates 54th Eid Al Etihad at Sheikh Zayed Festival

ABU DHABI, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The pavilion of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award at the Sheikh Zayed Festival hosted distinctive national celebrations marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad. The event saw notable participation from visitors and families, all sharing a palpable sense of national pride and belonging.

Kicking off with the UAE National Anthem, the official ceremony last night created a vibrant display. Participants and visitors alike were decked out in the national flag, which was conspicuously displayed across every section of the pavilion.

In his opening address for the ceremony, Dr. Humaid Al Kindi, Vice-Chairman of the Festivals and Competitions Committee accompanying the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, stated that they were delighted to celebrate this national occasion at the Award’s pavilion within the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi.

He added that the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award combines a passion for the land, a commitment to food security, and the spirit of innovation upon which the UAE’s renaissance is built. He pointed out that celebrating this national occasion at the Award's pavilion carries important significance, as it reflects the support of the wise leadership for the agricultural and livestock sectors, considering them key sources of national food security and a fundamental pillar of the sustainable development system.

The ceremony featured an official visual presentation for the 54th Eid Al Etihad of the State, titled “Bilm’azza Naftakhir Bik Ya Watan” (We Take Pride in You, Oh Nation). This showcased the journey of giving and achievement that characterises the UAE. Following this, the poet Adel Tuwairish recited a special poem for the national occasion. This was succeeded by the performance of the traditional Al Ayyala and Al Ardha folk dances, which reflect authentic Emirati heritage.

The celebration included heritage segments and cultural competitions featuring various questions about the UAE's history, landmarks, and national values. Additionally, there were raffles and prizes to foster an interactive and joyful atmosphere among the attendees.

The activities concluded amidst a remarkable turnout and great interaction, affirming the Award's role as a key driver for disseminating agricultural knowledge, celebrating the values of the Union, and solidifying the national identity in various forums