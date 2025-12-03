46th GCC Summit News Conference: Bahrain's FM highlights rising global response to GCC peace efforts, regional diplomacy

MANAMA, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, stated that Gulf citizens take pride in the cohesive Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) system, which, he said, continues to serve them and assess their economic, security and social needs and aspirations. He added that GCC states remain committed to building a safe, stable and prosperous environment in the Middle East.

Speaking at a press conference following the conclusion of the 46th GCC Summit in Bahrain, Al-Zayani, joined by GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, outlined the key outcomes of the summit meeting.

Al-Zayani said Gulf calls for peace are increasingly resonating on the international stage, citing the response of the President of the United States to the invitation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to work towards peace in Gaza and support efforts to resolve the crisis in Sudan, alongside the clear humanitarian contributions of GCC states.

On joint defence cooperation, the GCC Secretary-General said member states have made notable progress in establishing a joint defensive shield system in partnership with strategic allies. He confirmed that work on this score is progressing in the right direction and that the system readiness will be announced at the appropriate time.

He noted the planned joint military exercises, including a GCC naval exercise and a major combined exercise for all forces at the beginning of 2027 in the United Arab Emirates.

Addressing GCC relations with the European Union, Al-Zayani welcomed the participation of Italy’s Prime Minister in the summit, noting that the visit reflects Europe’s growing interest in deepening relations with the GCC. He said Bahrain aims to elevate these relations to a strategic partnership covering economic, security, defence, technological, cultural and educational fields, highlighting the strong growth in bilateral relations and trade with Italy.

Al-Zayani added that King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has directed the adoption of clear priorities for Bahrain’s presidency term, which were endorsed by the Supreme Council. These priorities aim to unify, intensify and focus GCC efforts across various fields in service of Gulf citizens. He noted that a proposed mechanism would define priorities for each rotating presidency at the start of every summit cycle.

On regional issues, he reaffirmed the GCC’s support for the diplomatic and political efforts led by Saudi Arabia and Oman to advance stability in Yemen and uphold its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, in line with the Gulf Initiative.

Regarding relations with Iran, Al-Zayani said Iran is a neighbouring country and that Bahrain will not stand in the way of restoring normal ties. He confirmed ongoing communication and expressed Bahrain’s hopes for peace and stability for Iran and its people.