Fog Alert: NCM warns of dangerous visibility drops from midnight

ABU DHABI, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology has warned of a chance of fog formation late tonight and into Thursday morning, leading to a significant deterioration in horizontal visibility that may drop to zero at times over some coastal and inland areas.

The centre said the fog is expected between 00:30 and 10:00 on Thursday, urging motorists and road users to exercise more caution and follow traffic safety guidelines due to the severe reduction in visibility associated with these conditions.