UAE records cooler temperatures, higher humidity, increased fog potential in December

ABU DHABI, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its climate summary for December, a month that marks the transition from autumn to meteorological winter in the UAE. Temperatures typically decline, notably during this period, especially after December 23, which coincides with the winter solstice.

According to the report, mean maximum and minimum temperatures during December drop by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius compared to November. The UAE comes under the influence of a strengthening high-pressure system extending from the north, accompanied by northwesterly winds that drive nighttime temperatures lower, particularly across inland areas and mountainous regions.

The UAE is also affected by upper-level westerly troughs during the month, leading to the formation of low and medium cloud cover and providing chances of rainfall, sometimes accompanied by thunder.

Relative humidity rises during the early morning hours as moist and moderate air masses move from the Arabian Gulf toward the country, creating favorable conditions for fog and mist formation.

December’s climate in the UAE is marked by a noticeable shift toward cooler and more humid conditions as the country enters the winter season. Average temperatures range between 17.7°C and 21.8°C, with mean daytime highs settling between 21.7°C and 27.4°C, while nighttime lows fall between 12.9°C and 17.4°C.

Historically, the month has seen extremes, including a record high of 37°C in Sweihan in 2016 and a record low of –0.7°C at Jabal Jais in 2004.

Winds during December are generally light to moderate, averaging 11 km/h, though strong gusts can occur, with the highest recorded reaching 87 km/h at Makassib in 2019. Humidity rises significantly in this period, with mean levels around 63%, and maximum humidity often climbing to between 79% and 90%, while minimum levels range from 32% to 49%.

Fog becomes more frequent in December, with the highest occurrence documented in 2014, when the country experienced 20 fog days and 5 mist days.

Rainfall remains occasional but can be intense, as shown by the 208.4 mm recorded in Dhudna in 2006, the highest for the month.

Overall, December ushers in cooler temperatures, higher humidity, increased fog formation, and sporadic rainfall, reflecting the UAE’s transition into its winter climate.