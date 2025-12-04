Strategic collaboration between GCC Interconnection Authority, EPRI

CHARLOTTE, US, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) signed a strategic amendment to their existing framework agreement, marking a significant step that reflects the GCC countries’ commitment to developing a more efficient and reliable electrical infrastructure.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Ahmed Ali Al-Ebrahim, CEO of GCCIA, and Dr. Arshad Mansoor, President and CEO of EPRI, during EPRI’s Annual Board of Directors Meeting held in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

The new amendment broadens the scope of collaboration by introducing a key area focused on operational flexibility practices, ensuring higher economic and reliability benefits for the GCC member states.

The amendment includes the development of a multi-year roadmap to integrate the findings of joint studies conducted by EPRI and GCCIA into national operational and planning frameworks, with particular emphasis on the growing integration of renewable energy and the expansion of advanced grid technologies.

Both sides highlighted that the roadmap will bolster the capability of Gulf power networks to withstand extreme weather events, improve the performance of energy-storage systems, and support the development of enhanced protection and power-quality solutions. It will also advance AI-driven load forecasting, strengthen the preparedness of regional control centers and increasing cross-border supply reliability.

Under the updated framework, GCCIA and EPRI will collaborate on developing resource-efficiency methodologies, conducting regional resilience assessments, and performing advanced analytical studies to optimise grid performance. This partnership supports the GCC’s clean-energy goals while ensuring economic efficiency, operational dependability, and stronger regional coordination.

This renewed collaboration reflects the shared vision of both organizations to advance regional power integration and leverage global expertise to build a more secure and sustainable energy future for the Gulf.