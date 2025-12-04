Youth 4 Sustainability concludes Global Mentorship Programme

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S), the global initiative led by Masdar to empower the next generation of sustainability leaders, has concluded its inaugural Mentorship Programme.

Over 20 weeks, 25 future leaders, drawn from 11 countries, were paired with leading experts and senior executives from a range of organisations to build skills, set professional goals and drive meaningful impact.

The programme united mentors from 14 different organisations, including government entities, international companies and universities, with mentees to deepen their understanding of sustainability challenges and opportunities, while strengthening their ability to lead change in their own communities.

Through one-on-one sessions, each mentor-mentee pair met regularly to exchange insights, develop professional roadmaps, and strengthen leadership capabilities across areas such as innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability strategy.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of Brand & Strategic Initiatives at Masdar, said, “Our priority is to prepare future leaders who can operate with clarity and purpose. The Y4S Mentorship programme gives them structured guidance, exposure to decision-makers, and the tools to navigate the sustainability transformation with confidence.”

Dana Alkaabi, Future Sustainability Leader 2025, said, “The Y4S Mentorship Programme has been instrumental in shaping how I view my professional journey. It has given me a clearer sense of direction, strengthened my confidence, and equipped me with the mindset to continue growing both as an individual and as a professional.”

Participants were drawn from a global network spanning the UAE, Germany, Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, the US, Brazil, Yemen, India, Kazakhstan and Syria. The mentors represented Masdar, Siemens Energy, the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, GE Vernova, Stellr, NY Uni Abu Dhabi, Al Futtaim, IRENA, East Africa Carbon Markets Forum, ADNOC Group, Hub71, Ikea UAE Qatar Egypt Oman, Hilton Hotels and Resorts (APAC), UAE University, and EY.

Sixty-four percent of mentees and 60 percent of mentors were female, underscoring the programme’s commitment to advancing inclusive leadership and gender equity in sustainability.