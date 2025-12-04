Dubai Future Labs’ Aysha AlShehhi wins 2025 L’Oreal-UNESCO For Women in Science Award

DUBAI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced that Aysha AlShehhi, a PhD candidate in Engineering with Robotics concentration at Khalifa University in collaboration with Dubai Future Labs (DFL), has been awarded the 2025 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Regional Young Talents 2025 Program.

The programme recognises outstanding young women from the Middle East who are advancing scientific research. It aims to strengthen women’s participation in STEM fields by celebrating their achievements, supporting their academic work, and funding projects that contribute to scientific progress.

Since its launch in 1998, the initiative has supported more than 4,400 women researchers in over 140 countries.

The 2025 ceremony took place at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, where six women from across the GCC region were recognised for their scientific contributions. The winners were selected by an international jury of leading experts, reflecting the global recognition of their work.

Aysha AlShehhi said, “This global initiative is motivating affirmation of the importance of pursuing science and continuous learning. It highlights the essential role women play across science and research fields, and how their contributions enhance the quality of life for communities around the world.”

At Dubai Future Labs, Aysha works on the development of advanced robotic systems. Her interest in robotics began during her undergraduate studies, when she completed a research internship at the BioRobotics Institute in Italy. She later joined DFL as an intern while pursuing her Master’s degree, contributing to applied robotics projects. The experience strengthened her commitment to the field and guided her decision to continue her research through her PhD.