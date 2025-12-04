Operation HOPE’s AI Ethics Council welcomes Omar Al Olama to board

DUBAI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Artificial Intelligence Ethics Council (AIEC), an initiative powered by Operation HOPE, announced the appointment of Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications to its Board of Directors.

This selection reaffirms the UAE’s leading role in the ethical governance of artificial intelligence and its support for international efforts to ensure the development of responsible and safe advanced technologies.

Al Olama is the first representative from the Middle East to join the Board of Directors, which includes a group of global leaders in civil rights, education, technology, business, government, and ethics. The council is co-chaired by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman and CEO John Hope Bryant.

This appointment reaffirms the UAE’s prominent role in strengthening international cooperation, exchanging expertise, and establishing global frameworks that enhance trust in future technologies, in line with its vision to build an innovative digital ecosystem founded on the values of transparency, safety, and sustainability.

Al Olama affirmed that the UAE guided by the forward-looking vision of its leadership continues to anchor itself as a world leader in shaping the future of artificial intelligence. He stated that the UAE’s trailblasing model in ethical governance and its commitment to the responsible deployment of advanced technologies have significantly strengthened its global presence, positioning the nation at the forefront of efforts to build a future defined by progress, prosperity, and long-term sustainability.

Al Olama emphasised that ethical responsibility stands as a foundational pillar in the UAE’s approach to emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. Al Olama reaffirmed the country’s unwavering dedication to supporting international initiatives aimed at establishing standards that ensure the fair, secure, and responsible use of future technologies, standards capable of unlocking new economic horizons, expanding the frontiers of knowledge and opportunity, and preserving the human values that the UAE, and the wider world, strive to uphold.

“We are honored to welcome Minister Al Olama to the AI Ethics Council as our first international leader and first representative from the Middle East,” said Bryant. “He brings invaluable experience and perspective to our work – grounded in a vision for how technology can serve humanity and create shared prosperity. We are grateful for his partnership as we continue building a global, inclusive framework for ethical and equitable use of artificial intelligence.”

Formed in December 2023, the AIEC convenes a diverse body of leaders – spanning civil rights, education, technology, business, clergy, government and ethics – to ensure that underrepresented communities have a voice in the evolution of AI. The AEIC aims to shape a framework for the responsible, inclusive, and equitable development of AI while exploring how the technology can drive economic opportunity for underserved populations.

Al Olama joins a distinguished group on the Council, which includes Altman and Bryant and founding AI Ethics Council members George T. French, Jr., JD, PhD., President, Clark Atlanta University and Chair of Presidents, United Negro College Fund; Helene D. Gayle, MD, MPH, President, Spelman College; Bernice A. King, JD, M. Div, CEO, The King Centre; David A. Thomas, PhD., President, Morehouse College; Angela F. Williams, JD, M. Div, President and CEO, United Way Worldwide; and Ambassador Andrew J. Young, Chairman, The Andrew J. Young Foundation, former UN Ambassador, former Mayor of Atlanta and civil rights icon.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has empowered more than 4 million individuals with financial literacy, credit and money management coaching, home ownership, and small business support—advancing “silver rights” to help low- and moderate-income Americans achieve economic dignity. Through its award-winning HOPE Inside model, the organisation has helped generate over $4.2 billion in economic activity. We operate in nearly 300 cities serving 1,500 locations throughout the United States.