150 Chinese companies enter into 2025 Global Unicorn Top 500 list

BEIJING, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- A total of 150 Chinese companies are listed in the 2025 Global Unicorn Top 500, with Chinese companies maintaining their global lead in both number and market value, according to the latest list released on Wednesday.

Statistics show that the combined valuation of the 2025 Global Unicorn Top 500 Enterprises came in at 39.14 trillion yuan (about US$5.5 trillion), a year-on-year rise exceeding 30 percent. The list is dominated by US and Chinese companies, according to China Central Television (CCTV).

By sector, the unicorns are predominantly concentrated in financial technology, information technology, and advanced manufacturing. This year, the artificial intelligence segment saw a particularly sharp rise of 80 percent, with the number of AI unicorns growing from 20 to 36. Within that global trend, China's AI unicorn count jumped from 2 to 9, a 350 percent increase.

At present, the number of unicorn enterprises in China ranks first in the world in advanced manufacturing, automotive technology, transportation and logistics, life service and cultural tourism media.

Unicorns are privately owned companies valued at over US$1 billion and established within the past decade, serving as an important indicator of the innovation capacity and economic vitality of a country or region.