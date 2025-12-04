Tadweer Group wraps up second edition of UAE-wide Eid Al Etihad campaign

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group successfully wrapped the second edition of its UAE-wide Eid Al Etihad campaign to promote sustainability among the youth. In line with the nation’s 54th birthday, Tadweer Group reinforced the importance of unlocking the value of waste across the seven emirates, championing this mindset for over 8,200 students as our future leaders.

From 19th to 28th November, the organisation visited 13 schools across the UAE, inspiring young people to recycle, rethink waste, and care for our environment through interactive games, creative workshops, and collaborative art projects. This year, the organisation took the campaign one step further by introducing new activities with a school of Determination, increasing the schools included, and more. Over 90 activities took place within 170+ hours throughout the campaign, and over 190 members of the team on-ground.

Abdulwahed Juma Farish, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness, said, “Our founding father always prioritised caring for our environment. As we celebrate 54 years of our nation’s history, we embody these values in our efforts to promote the value of waste with our children. As the future leaders of our country, they will be tasked with being responsible for our planet, and teaching their descendants the importance of the Four Rs. Tadweer Group is proud to play its part in shifting behavioural change to achieve this – and it all starts with our students and in their education.”

Tadweer Group’s awareness team engages with the community throughout the year – from festivals to workshops, and schools to universities, there are always opportunities to take part and spread a message of sustainability among the public.