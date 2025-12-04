Calidus launches 'Sweihan', 'Mezyad' Emirati names for its military vehicle products

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group has announced the adoption of new Emirati names for a number of its military vehicles, drawing from local references inspired by the UAE’s environment and heritage, in a move designed to embed a cultural dimension within the brand identity of its defence products and to strengthen the presence in regional and global markets.

The Group emphasised that naming is not a mere formality, but rather a genuine national orientation and an operational Emirati identity that accompanies the product throughout its lifecycle. This has led Calidus to adopt an approach that balances cultural authenticity with global reach, while taking linguistic and cultural considerations into account.

In this context, Calidus has named its latest 8x8 armoured fighting vehicle “Sweihan”, inspired by Emirati heritage and an environment closely associated with the vast desert stretching between Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The name signifies endurance, reliability, and the ability to operate across diverse terrains and conditions. It gives the vehicle a distinct national identity that reflects the resilience of the desert and continuity of performance, making it particularly suited to land platforms designed for high readiness missions in demanding environments and harsh climates. The designation embodies values of resilience, sustained readiness, and the capacity to assert operational presence across different theatres of operation.

In addition, Calidus has named its new multi‑role 4×4 armoured tactical vehicle “Mezyad”, recognising it as a system that significantly enhances operational capabilities in protection, manoeuvrability, and rapid response. The name conveys meanings of reinforcement and added strength, directly reflecting its role in improving the efficiency of defence systems and strengthening field readiness across diverse environments and terrains, whether desert or mountainous. It is also associated with the Mezyad area and Mezyad Fort near the city of Al Ain, making it a fitting designation for the vehicle that contributes to flexible deployment, support command and control tasks, and provides communications and surveillance solutions, within systems designed for scalability and future upgrades in line with user requirements.

Calidus continues this approach by building on previously adopted names for other military products, in a strategy that links each system to a linguistic and cultural reference reflecting the nature of the platform and its assigned operational role in the field.

Commenting on this, Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, said, “At Calidus, we are committed to ensuring that our defence products carry names that embody the depth of national identity, while showcasing the capabilities of the group’s defence portfolio in line with the requirements of global expansion. The choice of names such as ‘Sweihan’ and ‘Mezyad’ is not limited to symbolic and cultural dimensions; it also embodies a clear operational philosophy for each system and affirms their tangible performance in the field.”

He added that this step comes in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership and its genuine approach to embedding national identity across all fields of development, foremost among them the advanced defence industry. By adopting national names for modern military systems and products, the Group combines deep attachment to land and people with the reinforcement of Emirati identity in the field, while anticipating the future with capabilities and designs that can compete in regional and global markets.

He also affirmed that by adopting national naming, Calidus continues to strengthen its position as a key partner in the UAE’s integrated defence manufacturing ecosystem, and as an active contributor to industrial and technological empowerment, further aligning with the country’s vision to strengthen its position as a leading hub for defence industries with a firmly rooted Emirati identity and an expanding global presence.