AEEDC Dubai 2026 names Egypt 'Guest of Honour'

DUBAI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai) has announced the Arab Republic of Egypt as the Guest of Honour for the 30th edition of AEEDC Dubai, scheduled to take place from 19th to 21st January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Recognised as the largest international scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world, AEEDC Dubai continues to strengthen its role as a global platform for scientific exchange, professional development, and international collaborations within the dental sector. Egypt’s selection as Guest of Honour reflects its growing leadership in the regional healthcare landscape and its longstanding engagement with AEEDC Dubai, where Egyptian universities, medical institutions, and manufacturers have been active contributors to scientific sessions, research activities, and the exhibition halls.

Last year, AEEDC Dubai welcomed more than 85,000 participants from 177 countries and recorded landmark business deals exceeding AED20 billion. These figures serve as the benchmark for the 30th edition.

The scientific programme for AEEDC Dubai 2026 will feature more than 200 scientific sessions, over 30 hands-on workshops, 160 poster presentations, and contributions from more than 160 international speakers addressing an extensive range of specialised topics. These include aesthetics, artificial intelligence in dentistry, digital dentistry, prosthodontics, endodontics, oral pathology, periodontology, paediatric dentistry, infection control, practice management, dental ethics, implantology, laser applications, forensic odontology, microscopic dentistry, oral and medical photography, geriatric dentistry, restorative dentistry, robotics in dentistry, and nutrition and oral health.

In addition to the two major specialised conferences held annually as part of AEEDC Dubai, the AEEDC Dubai World Orthodontic Conference and the AEEDC Dubai World Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Conference, the 2026 edition includes new features that broaden the event’s scientific and educational impact. These include the AEEDC Plus Education Lounge, the AEEDC Career Advancement Forum, the MENA Zygoma Implant Summit 2.0, the AEEDC Aesthetic Dentistry Forum, and Whole Child, Whole Smile: Trends Shaping Pediatric Dentistry. Further initiatives under the Ocean Initiative will feature Oral Disease: Prevention and Detection, Pediatric Dentistry: Beyond Conventional, and Dental Hygiene Talks at AEEDC Dubai.

Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), said, “This milestone edition reflects three decades of scientific progress, international collaboration, and partnerships that continue to elevate the dental profession globally. We are honoured to welcome the Arab Republic of Egypt as the Guest of Honour for the 30th edition of AEEDC Dubai. Egypt holds a distinguished position in the region’s healthcare and academic landscape, and its selection reflects the strong and longstanding ties between our nations. We look forward to celebrating Egypt’s contributions to medical education, research, and regional development through its prominent presence at AEEDC Dubai 2026.”

Egypt’s Guest of Honour participation builds on the expanding cooperation between INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and Technology Management (UPA), most notably reinforced through a Memorandum of Understanding signed during Africa Health ExCon 2025, the region’s leading healthcare event. The agreement aims to support regional development in medical technology, supply chain management, and continuous education.

Dr. Hisham Sitait, Chairman of UPA, said, “The selection of the Arab Republic of Egypt as the Guest of Honor for the upcoming edition of AEEDC Dubai reflects the depth of the longstanding brotherly relations between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the exemplary partnership that brings both institutions together across multiple fields, particularly in the medical and healthcare sectors. The extended cooperation between UPA and INDEX stands as a clear example of constructive collaboration between the two brotherly nations, reinforcing Egypt’s pivotal role in supporting the medical industry, localising technology, and enabling innovation across the region. This recognition represents a unique opportunity to highlight Egypt’s growing capabilities and showcase the country’s achievements in healthcare development. At UPA, we are committed to maximising the impact of this participation and working closely with our partners at INDEX to ensure a distinguished presence that reflects Egypt’s strength and deepens the cooperation between both countries as we move toward a more prosperous future.”

AEEDC Dubai is an annual event organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding. The event is officially supported by the Dubai Health Authority.