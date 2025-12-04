Dubai Media City to shed light on region’s evolving, rapidly growing media landscape at BRIDGE Summit 2025

DUBAI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Media City will shine a spotlight on the region’s fast evolving and highly competitive media landscape at BRIDGE Summit 2025.

Running from 8th-10th December at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, BRIDGE Summit is the world’s largest gathering of leaders in media, cultural, and creative industries, alongside policymakers.

For more than two decades, Dubai Media City has fuelled the region’s media and creative industries. Together with Dubai Production City and Dubai Studio City, it forms TECOM Group’s Media Cluster, a thriving hub for leading media businesses, including global giants such as CNN, Reuters, Discovery Networks, and Epson. With more than 40,000 creative professionals working across the three ecosystems, Dubai Media City provides a dynamic ecosystem for the evolving regional and global media landscape.

At BRIDGE Summit, Dubai Media City’s participation underscores the immense potential of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s rapidly expanding media market, projected to grow from $17 billion in 2024 to $20.6 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This forecast comes from the ‘Arab Media Outlook - Future Vision’ report, revealed earlier this year by the Dubai Press Club in partnership with Dubai Media City (Knowledge Partner) and Strategy& (Research Partner).

“The exponential growth and evolution of the regional media market necessitate a collaborative approach from industry stakeholders across the public and private sectors to chart a sustainable, unified path forward,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, and Dubai Studio City, part of TECOM Group. “Digital transformation is fundamentally changing how businesses operate, consumers consume, and creators create. The BRIDGE Summit presents a strategic opportunity for us to ensure its integration works to the advantage of creativity. Our commitment to shaping this future trajectory and contributing to the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 underscores our recurring participation at this prestigious media event. We look forward to empowering our diverse community of creators, innovators, changemakers, and storytellers, and collectively shaping the way forward.”

Dubai Media City will actively champion its global community, comprising leading multinational companies, regional media agencies and dynamic start-ups. Joining Dubai Media City to amplify this presence is in5 Media, the industry-dedicated vertical of TECOM Group’s in5 entrepreneurship incubator. in5 cultivates start-up growth by providing access to mentorship, networking events, and cutting-edge content creation and media facilities. These include fully equipped production and recording studios, screening rooms and editing suites to facilitate quality content creation.

Dubai Media City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which also includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.