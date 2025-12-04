MoHAP honours M42 for driving success in national campaign for early detection of Hypertension

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, has been recognised by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) for its contribution to the National Campaign for early detection of Hypertension (MMM25), a nationwide initiative aimed at advancing preventive healthcare and improving cardiovascular health across the UAE.

MoHAP honoured M42 and two centres within its network, Healthpoint and HealthPlus, for their significant roles in the campaign’s success. This milestone reflects M42’s ongoing commitment to population health management and supporting the UAE’s transition toward proactive, prevention-led and future-ready care.

MoHAP achieved exceptional results in this national campaign, surpassing its target with more than 110,000 screenings completed across the UAE.

The campaign focused on early detection and preventive care, and these results demonstrate the success of the Ministry’s approach of providing high-quality preventive and proactive healthcare and of employing reliable digital data in the planning and management of public-health programmes, in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

This also aligns with the Ministry’s strategy to establish a world-leading health system for a healthy, long-lived society, consolidating the shift towards an integrated, sustainable and innovative health system that places community health first and adopts prevention as a core pillar of care.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, said, “This campaign has demonstrated that public health is a shared responsibility and a collective national commitment involving federal, local, private, and community stakeholders. Transforming field data into strategic indicators strengthens our ability to design evidence-based health policies, optimise resources, and enhance national health security, a cornerstone of the UAE’s global leadership in health.”

This aligns with the Ministry’s mandate to govern an integrated preventive and curative health system founded on innovation, proactivity and readiness, to manage public-health programmes according to best practices, and to build a preventive, aware, safe and health-committed society.

He added, “The campaign reflects the Ministry’s role in planning and managing preventive health policies and programmes based on reliable field data, in developing the organisation of the health sector and strengthening partnership with the private sector within a sound and trusted governance framework, and in harnessing innovation and digital infrastructure to bolster resilience and preparedness for epidemics and public-health emergencies.”

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer at M42, said, “Our participation in this campaign reflects M42’s core belief that the future of healthcare lies in prevention and early intervention. It demonstrates the power of coordinating public and private sector efforts to advance preventive healthcare in the UAE. We are proud to have contributed to this campaign to make earlier detections and improve health outcomes, helping create a healthier future for the country’s people.”

Dr. Fernando Macario, Chief Medical Officer at M42, added, “Hypertension is one of the most significant risk factors for cardiovascular disease, which makes this recognition from MoHAP a strong testament to our team’s dedication to transforming healthcare delivery from reactive to proactive models. By emphasising preventive care, we support the national goal of reducing premature deaths by 30% from non-communicable diseases by 2030, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

Throughout this campaign, M42 played a pivotal role by mobilising its corporate medical network to deliver screenings across communities, empowering individuals to better understand and manage their cardiovascular health while raising awareness of hypertension as a leading risk factor for heart disease.