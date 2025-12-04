Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets McLaren Racing CEO

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, ahead of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen strategic partnerships in advanced automotive technologies and artificial intelligence, further reinforcing innovation in the global motorsport sector stemming from the emirate.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.