Ammar bin Humaid receives Meta delegation

AJMAN, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, today received a delegation from Meta at the Government Departments Complex in Ajman to discuss cooperation in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the growth of the digital economy in support of Ajman Vision 2030.

The delegation included Fares Akkad, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa at Meta, Mariam Obaid Al Mheiri, Public Policy Manager at Meta, and Ahmad Shehada, Head of Government, Politics and Nonprofits for the Middle East and North Africa at Meta.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed the delegation of the global technology company, praising Meta’s role as one of the world’s leading tech innovators.

He stressed that Ajman is committed to building strategic partnerships with major technology companies to enhance its digital and economic presence, strengthen its position as an attractive destination for investment and innovation, and support its future plans for digital governance.

He highlighted the importance of leveraging Meta’s capabilities to support Ajman’s business environment and attract regional and international investment, noting that the emirate is working to develop an integrated digital ecosystem that will make it a competitive platform for startups and innovative tech ventures.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar affirmed that the Government of Ajman remains steadfast in enhancing its readiness for the future and solidifying its status as a smart emirate capable of harnessing technology to serve both people and society.

The meeting also reviewed Meta’s global best practices in building the digital identity of cities and governments, an approach that highlights their cultural and heritage presence while showcasing investment opportunities to regional and international audiences through modern communication platforms.

Several sheikhs and officials attended the meeting.