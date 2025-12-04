Creative Media Authority partners with Ethara’s E1H to champion next generation of sports innovation creators

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Creative Media Authority (CMA) has announced a strategic partnership with Ethara 1TW Innovation Hub, becoming the Hub’s first Government Partner and the official partner for Content and New Media.

The agreement strengthens national efforts to support the next generation of sports innovation creators and startups and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s ambition to grow a world leading creative media ecosystem.

As the entity responsible for developing and regulating the emirate’s creative media sector, CMA works to cultivate an environment where creators, producers and entrepreneurs can build sustainable careers and contribute to the UAE’s wider cultural and economic vision. Through the new partnership, early-stage founders and young creators working in sports innovation and emerging content fields will gain access to advisory support, mentorship and practical guidance from CMA subject matter experts.

CMA continues to expand opportunities for emerging talent across Abu Dhabi through a diverse range of programmes delivered in collaboration with Creative Lab, Arab Film Studio and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission. These initiatives provide pathways into creative and media careers by giving young people hands on experience, industry exposure and access to professional networks. The partnership with E1H builds on this foundation by creating new entry points for participation in the sports innovation space, supported by industry expertise and opportunities for founders to advance their ideas into viable ventures. This forms an important part of the national agenda to expand the knowledge driven creative economy and empower the next generation of talent.

CMA will also contribute to the annual E1H incubator, accelerator and venture programmes by joining selection and advisory panels and providing regulatory and licensing support to founders seeking to establish creative media companies in Abu Dhabi. In addition, CMA will support the E1H Entrepreneurs Studio, which will deliver a series of programmes in 2026 for university students and recent graduates, giving young people direct exposure to industry leaders and emerging opportunities in sports innovation and creative entrepreneurship.

Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director General at the Creative Media Authority, said, “Our partnership with E1H reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to supporting the next generation of creative talent and emerging founders. CMA continues to create opportunities for young creators across our programmes, and this collaboration extends that support into the growing field of sports innovation. Working with E1H will help founders and creators develop their ideas, gain industry experience and build sustainable careers from Abu Dhabi as part of the emirate’s wider vision for a thriving creative economy.”

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Chief Executive of Ethara, said, “We are delighted to welcome the Creative Media Authority as our first government partner in the E1H ecosystem. Working together in recent years, most notably our recent collaboration on F1 The Movie has delivered strong results for Abu Dhabi. This partnership is a natural progression that will give emerging creators and entrepreneurs access to valuable expertise and support as they develop new ideas in sports and entertainment innovation.”

Launched through a collaboration between Ethara and ONETOWATCH, E1H supports entrepreneurs in sports and entertainment through access to expertise, commerce and capital. Its first cohort concluded in June 2025 with pitch presentations at Yas Conference Centre, and several founders are now exploring opportunities with Ethara from late 2025 as preparations begin for the next cohort in early 2026.

The partnership between CMA and E1H supports the UAE’s continued investment in innovation, talent development and future creative industries, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a growing global hub for sports innovation, creative entrepreneurship and new media.