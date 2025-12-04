UAE National Orchestra debuts at 54th Eid Al Etihad celebration

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE National Orchestra (UAENO) performed at the Eid Al Etihad official ceremony at Zayed National Museum, presenting specially arranged music for the national celebration and performing the UAE National Anthem as part of its first public performance as a fully assembled national orchestra.

The UAE National Orchestra performed the musical score for the ceremony, accompanying the visual and narrative storytelling that highlighted key moments from the UAE’s past and present. One of the ceremony’s most meaningful moments was the UAE National Orchestra’s first performance of the country’s national anthem, “Ishy Bilady,” which brought a deep sense of pride and unity to audiences across the nation.

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said, “It is a profound honour for the UAE National Orchestra to perform publicly for the first time as part of this year’s National Day celebrations. Eid Al Etihad is a moment that brings everyone who calls this country home together in pride and gratitude. This debut holds special meaning as it coincides with the opening of the Zayed National Museum, a landmark that pays tribute to the vision of our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who believed deeply in culture as a bridge between our heritage and the future. Through music, we hope to reflect the UAE as we live it today; unified, creative, and rich in cultural depth. Our aim is to share a small part of our nation’s story with a distinct musical voice. We hope this performance becomes part of the country’s celebration, and a tribute to the values and sense of unity that Sheikh Zayed, inspired across our nation.”

Amine Kouider, Artistic Director and Conductor of the UAE National Orchestra, said, “Performing as part of the official Eid Al Etihad ceremony was a profound moment for our musicians. The ceremony brought together narrative, history and emotion, with the ambition to share a unified sound while drawing on the strength and diversity of our musicians. It was a privilege to contribute to a national occasion of this significance.”

The UAE National Orchestra consists of 70 full-time musicians and 30 choir members representing a range of Arabic and Western musical traditions. Their participation at Eid Al Etihad forms part of the UAE National Orchestra’s broader mission to reflect the UAE’s cultural identity through music and to take orchestral performances to communities across all seven Emirates. The UAE National Orchestra blends heritage with innovation, nurtures musical talent, and contributes to the UAE’s cultural and creative landscape.