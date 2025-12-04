Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation ceremony of 14th cohort 'Guinness Batch' at AUE

DUBAI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended this evening the annual graduation ceremony of the fourteenth cohort of students from the American University in the Emirates (AUE), titled the “Guinness Batch.”

The exceptional celebration was held at Festival Arena Dubai – Outdoor Hall, coinciding with the UAE’s 54th Union Day celebrations.

The ceremony witnessed wide participation from senior dignitaries, including Mohammed Saleh bin Badwa Al Darmaki, Honourary President of the University; Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees; Mirza Al Sayegh, Member of the Board of Trustees; Khalaf Al Qubaisi, Member of the Board of Trustees; and Professor Dr. Muthanna G. Abdul Razzaq, President of the University, along with members of the Board of Trustees, faculty and administrative staff, and large crowds of graduates’ families and guests.

The celebration featured the official announcement of the American University in the Emirates entering Guinness World Records for creating the world’s largest ghutra, an achievement that reflects the university’s ability to innovate and reinforce national identity. The university received the official record certificate from Guinness representative Ms. Mbali Nkosi, before presenting a live display of the world’s largest ghutra to the audience.

In his keynote speech, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said, “I am pleased to be with you tonight, on this occasion, to celebrate the graduation of a new cohort comprising 300 male and female graduates in various disciplines from the American University in the Emirates. Together, we express our pride in these graduates as they move today into a new stage of their lives in which they become an important force for achieving progress and development in the nation, the region, and indeed the world.”

He continued, “Our presence tonight at this celebration is clear evidence of the success and excellence achieved by the American University in the Emirates — a success reflected in the university’s commitment to achieving high levels of performance excellence, its continuous efforts to obtain national and international accreditation for its programs, and its strong dedication to preparing students to be fully capable of interacting intelligently and effectively with all the developments and challenges of the modern era.”

He emphasised, “Students here fully understand the importance of the opportunities available to them at this university. They engage with them with determination and seriousness, showing clear resolve to achieve the nation’s hopes and aspirations for its sons and daughters, while strongly upholding the noble human values and principles that define the UAE’s journey, and at the same time remaining aware of global developments around them, engaging with them with competence and capability.”

He affirmed, “This annual celebration of graduates is an appropriate occasion to express deep gratitude and appreciation for the support, endorsement, and backing that educational institutions in the UAE receive from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We thank His Highness for his constant emphasis on the importance of education in the UAE and acknowledge his strong commitment to empowering the nation’s youth to contribute and achieve.”

He added, “We take great pride in the wise directives of His Highness the President regarding the need to deepen the role of colleges and universities in the proper preparation of the nation’s sons and daughters, in reinforcing habits of lifelong learning, and in strengthening their connection to our beloved homeland. This is in addition to the essential role of these national institutions in enabling our country to compete effectively on the global stage and to claim its rightful place among the nations of the world.”

He continued, “This ceremony is also a valuable occasion to express our sincere gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. We thank His Highness for his constant emphasis on the utmost priority of human development in the UAE’s progress, and for ensuring that all opportunities and resources are available for the nation’s sons and daughters to contribute effectively to achieving development and prosperity across the country, and even throughout the region and the world.”

He added, “I also take this opportunity to extend my congratulations to the families and friends of the graduates and to share with them their joy and happiness at the success and achievements of these graduates.”

He continued, expressing his appreciation: “I am also pleased to salute the university community and express my deep gratitude for the great efforts they have made with this new cohort, wishing them continued success and prosperity, and wishing this university continued progress and growth.”

He concluded, “As for you, dear graduates, I say: congratulations to all of you. I sincerely hope that each of you will be a successful model of a truly qualified graduate so that you will always be a source of pride for your university and a point of admiration and appreciation for all. Be, with God’s help, examples and role models of hard work, responsibility, and dedication to continuous learning. I wish you success as you carry out your expected roles in serving society and humanity everywhere.”

The evening began with a musical performance by an Emirati band that reflected national identity in a contemporary style. A special visual presentation titled “Mohammedain Al-Ezz,” produced by the university in celebration of the UAE’s 54th Union Day, was also shown, earning the audience’s admiration.

A representative of the graduates delivered a speech expressing his and his colleagues’ pride in this historic moment and the support the university had provided throughout their academic journey. Mbali Nkosi spoke about the university’s “Guinness World Record achievement,” highlighting its global capacity for leadership and innovation.

Nahyan bin Mubarak presented the graduation certificates to the 2025 cohort amid a joyful atmosphere that reflected the happiness of the students and their families and reaffirmed the university’s dedication to empowering its students for a promising professional future.

The evening concluded with entertainment segments for the graduates and their families, expressing the spirit of achievement and showcasing the quality of organisation that characterizes the American University in the Emirates.

The university affirmed at the end of the ceremony its continuous commitment to supporting creativity, reinforcing innovation, and graduating national talents capable of contributing to the UAE’s journey of development and leadership.