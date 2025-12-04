Khalifa University, EPRI sign strategic agreement to advance nuclear reactor safety through AI innovation

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it has signed a strategic agreement with independent, non-profit energy R&D institute EPRI to develop an AI-based Uncertainty Quantification (UQ) framework that will enhance safety analysis for advanced water-based nuclear reactors.

According to agreement, the project combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with high-fidelity computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations to improve reactor reliability and regulatory compliance. It focuses on creating predictive machine-learning models to quantify uncertainties in thermal-hydraulic phenomena. These advancements could support licensing and operational safety for next-generation nuclear power plants, including APR1400 and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said, “The collaboration with EPRI underscores our commitment to pioneering research in the UAE that strengthens peaceful nuclear energy, safety and sustainability. Khalifa University already houses advanced AI expertise and infrastructure that could be utilised for the joint project. By integrating AI with advanced simulation techniques, we aim to deliver transformative solutions for the global energy sector. This collaboration also includes the culmination of an already existing arrangement that earlier resulted in several initiatives, including the establishment of the Khalifa University-EPRI Joint R&D Lab.”

Arshad Mansoor, EPRI President and CEO, said, “This collaboration with Khalifa University represents a significant step toward integrating advanced AI techniques into nuclear safety analysis. Importantly, this initiative builds on the strong foundation of local support from the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in safe, sustainable nuclear energy. Our joint efforts will help ensure safer, more efficient nuclear power systems that meet rigorous regulatory standards worldwide.”

Khalifa University’s Emirates Nuclear Technology Centre (ENTC), in close collaboration with EPRI, will play a key role in this project. The project team includes Professor Yacine Addad, Deputy Director of ENTC and Principal Investigator and Dr. Antonio Cammi as Co-Investigator, along with EPRI researchers Dr. YJ Choi, Dr. Hasan Charkas, and Dr. Andrew Ceto.

The two-phase initiative encompasses model development, full-scale simulations, and integration with EPRI’s nuclear accident analysis code to enhance its modeling capabilities. Phase-1 will define safety-relevant phenomena, review AI/ML methodologies, initiate framework development, and deliver an interim report while phase-2 will conduct full-scale CFD simulations, complete framework development, apply framework to quantify uncertainties, and deliver the final report.

The Khalifa University-EPRI collaboration is expected to support licensing, operational maintenance, and regulatory compliance, while ultimately contributing to the safe and efficient deployment of next-generation nuclear power plants.