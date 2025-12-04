Hamdan bin Zayed: Volunteerism core pillar of UAE’s humanitarian, cultural vision

ABU DHABI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), said that volunteerism is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s humanitarian and cultural approach, thanks to the support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He noted that the UAE has secured leading global positions in this regard through the efforts of its volunteers, establishing strong and enduring foundations to advance its progress in this vital field. He praised the initiatives of Emirati volunteers who carry the UAE’s message of love and peace to nations around the world.

In a statement marking International Volunteer Day, observed on 5th December, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed emphasised that volunteerism embodies the spirit of humanitarian work and is one of the most important drivers in expanding its reach and reinforcing its values among people.

He added, “Volunteering is a religious and national duty and a moral commitment to humanity at all times and in all places. The concept of volunteerism carries profound ethical values and an educational framework in which volunteers unite and cooperate with all segments of society, both in times of peace and during disasters and crises.”

He stressed that the wise leadership’s vision and guidance have inspired the UAE’s youth to embrace volunteer work, launching initiatives of their own and finding in their leaders and fathers exemplary role models. Their contributions have enriched the nation’s experience in this vital sector, making them the UAE’s most prominent ambassadors in humanitarian arenas, and true messengers of the country’s values of tolerance, happiness, and positivity around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan extended thanks and appreciation to the entities and institutions that support ERC’s activities and programmes aimed at training and strengthening the capabilities of volunteers, enabling them to carry out their noble mission with high efficiency and professionalism.