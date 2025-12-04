DHL opens MEA Innovation Centre, invests in Dubai South logistics warehouse

DUBAI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- DHL Group today officially opens its newly expanded Middle East & Africa (MEA) Innovation Centre, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in shaping the future of logistics across the region.

In parallel, DHL Supply Chain is investing EUR120 million to develop a new multi-user warehouse in Dubai South: The facility will operate carbon-neutral and is strategically located near the Innovation Centre and the upcoming Al Maktoum International Airport. Together, these developments will create a powerful hub where innovation and operations converge, expanding DHL’s footprint in Dubai and across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This strategic expansion reinforces DHL Group’s long-term commitment to the region and builds on its longstanding pioneering history, delivering closer integration of innovation and operations for customers.

“The Middle East and Africa is one of our most vibrant regions, and DHL was among the first logistics companies to establish a strong presence here. Building on the success of its previous mobile setup, the new Innovation Centre is now a permanent hub, showcasing our commitment to MEA and the UAE as one of only four DHL Innovation Centres worldwide. It helps customers navigate the region’s dynamic logistics landscape through collaboration and cutting-edge innovation,” said Katja Busch, Chief Commercial Officer DHL and Head of DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation.

Orkun Saruhanoglu, CEO at DHL Supply Chain Middle East & Africa, added, “Our new multi-user warehouse in Dubai South’s free zone strengthens our regional presence by bringing innovation and operations even closer together. Shaping the future of trade, this state-of-the-art facility is designed to power global supply chains and will enhance DHL’s ability to serve customers seeking shorter lead times. The site will serve as a contract logistics gateway, acting as a vital bridge between East and West. Our customers will benefit from integrated solutions and innovation that drive efficiency, sustainability, and growth across their entire supply chains.”

Spanning 1,700 square meters, the DHL MEA Innovation Centre is designed as a collaborative platform and brings customers, partners, startups, and academic institutions to foster exchange and explore emerging technologies, test scalable solutions, and co-create innovations that address real-world logistics challenges. It features dedicated meeting and workshop spaces, and serves as a regional lighthouse for logistics transformation.

The centre also hosts experts from DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation’s regional team, driving thought leadership and practical innovation. As part of DHL’s global network of Innovation Centres in Cologne, Singapore, and Chicago, it enables cross-regional collaboration, trend scouting, and the scalable development of next-generation logistics solutions.

Irina Albanese, Head of Innovation Middle East and Africa, DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation, added, “The Innovation Centre in Dubai stands as a flagship example of these investments in action, bringing DHL’s innovation strategy to life in one of the region’s most dynamic logistics hubs. Collaboration is at the heart of innovation; by working closely with customers and partners, we combine diverse expertise to tackle complex challenges and turn emerging trends into practical solutions. This approach ensures supply chains are not only stronger today but ready for the demands of tomorrow.”

As a key partner of the Innovation Centre, Dubai South plays an important role in creating a connected ecosystem that links innovation with operational excellence, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global logistics hub.

“Our collaboration with DHL underscores Dubai South’s commitment to building a connected ecosystem that accelerates progress in logistics. By combining global expertise and local innovation, we are creating opportunities that strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading hub for logistics and innovation," said Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District at Dubai South.

DHL Supply Chain has signed a EUR120 million landmark agreement, including leasehold commitments, for a 38-year term on a 96,000 square meter land plot in Dubai South. The development will include a 55,000 square meter multi-user warehouse plus additional office space, strategically located near the upcoming Al Maktoum International Airport, set to become the world’s largest airport. Construction is scheduled to break ground in Q1 2026, with completion planned for summer 2027.