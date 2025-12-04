UAE to host 10th MENACTRIMS Congress on Multiple Sclerosis

DUBAI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE is set to host the 10th edition of the Middle East and North Africa Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (MENACTRIMS) Congress, taking place from 5th to 6th December 2025 at the InterContinental, Festival City Hotel in Dubai.

The event will be held under the patronage of Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the UAE National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The UAE’s hosting of this prominent scientific gathering reflects its strong and growing commitment to advancing care and treatment for individuals living with multiple sclerosis (MS), strengthening research initiatives, elevating clinical standards, and supporting the MS community across the country and the wider region.

The patronage of Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Hamad Al Nahyan reinforces the UAE’s leadership in scientific progress and its dedication to enhancing medical services for MS patients. It also supports continued collaboration in medical and scientific fields to ensure sustainable improvements in quality of life for MS patients.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Hamad Al Nahyan emphasised the UAE’s global role in supporting people affected by multiple sclerosis, regardless of age, gender, or nationality. She highlighted the nation’s humanitarian mission to deliver world-class healthcare, alongside its efforts to advance international initiatives aimed at developing sustainable treatments for MS.

She further underscored the Society’s commitment to raising awareness, staying informed on the latest global research, and fostering knowledge exchange through hosting leading international conferences such as MENACTRIMS.

This year’s conference follows a series of milestones achieved by the UAE National Multiple Sclerosis Society. In early 2025, the Society launched the country’s first MS Treatment Guidelines, developed by a specialised team to enhance treatment delivery and optimise medical resource allocation.

The guidelines were later published in the Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders (MSARD) medical journal, affirming their scientific value as a trusted global reference.

Additionally, at the end of 2024, the Society introduced the MS Support Line, a dedicated service offering medical referral assistance and psychological support.

Launched in collaboration with M42—an advanced healthcare company specialising in AI, technology, and genomics—the service provides MS patients with streamlined access to medical consultations and scientific guidance to support their daily needs.

The Society has also allocated AED9 million in research grants by the end of 2025 to advance MS research, improve patient outcomes, and elevate treatment standards.

Founded in 2022 under the Ministry of Community Empowerment (formerly the Ministry of Community Development), the UAE National Multiple Sclerosis Society works to empower individuals living with MS by raising awareness, providing support, and driving international efforts to discover effective and sustainable treatments.

MENACTRIMS, Jordan, is an independent, non-profit scientific organisation dedicated to fostering collaboration among physicians and researchers, strengthening scientific research, and improving clinical outcomes for MS patients across the Middle East and North Africa.