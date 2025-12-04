SCC to hold fourth session on Monday to discuss SDTPS's policy

SHARJAH, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold its fourth session on Monday as part of its regular third sitting of the eleventh legislative term and will take place at its headquarters in the city of Sharjah, under the chairmanship of Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council.

Following the approval of the minutes of the third session, the agenda includes discussing the policy of the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS).

The discussion will be attended by Eng Hamad Jumaa Al Shamsi, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Chairman of the Department, along with Eng Ali bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Department, and their accompanying team.