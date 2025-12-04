Russia hosts International Junior Science Olympiad for first time on Sirius territory

MOSCOW, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) was held for the first time in Russia from 23rd November to 2nd December on the federal territory of Sirius. The Russian team topped the competition with nine medals, including 7 gold and 2 silver, according to TV BRICS.

Students aged 15 and under from 24 countries took part. Russia was represented by nine students, with Arseniy Gasanenko named the absolute winner after achieving the highest scores in all three rounds. Participants from India and Thailand also won gold medals, while silver medals went to competitors from Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and others.

Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, congratulated the team, saying, “This year our students managed to significantly improve their results, as all 9 schoolchildren won medals – 7 gold and 2 silver. During the competition, they completed tasks in physics, chemistry and biology. These subjects form the foundation of technological leadership, a national goal set by President Vladimir Putin.”

Sergey Kravtsov, Russia’s Minister of Education, praised the strong preparation of the students. He said, “Their medals confirm the high standard of Russian education and the teaching of science subjects. Developing talent and improving the quality of education are among our priorities, within which infrastructure is being modernised and the career guidance system enhanced. The result of this systematic work is evident, as every year more children choose advanced study in science subjects and mathematics, and the number of participants in Olympiads continues to grow.”

This year’s Olympiad featured interdisciplinary tasks combining physics, chemistry and biology. For the first time, participants used computers for data processing during the practical round, and the event received strong international praise.

Emiel de Kleijn, President of the IJSO, said the Olympiad in Russia became one of the best in the competition’s history due to the practical focus of the tasks and the work of the organisers.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Education of Russia, the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and the Talent and Success Educational Foundation, with the Russian team trained at MIPT.