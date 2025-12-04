EPA forms strategic partnership with PublisHer to empower women

SHARJAH, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the PublisHer organisation to strengthen its expanding network of women publishers and to increase its global influence in promoting positive change within the publishing sector.

The collaboration aligns with the vision of the international initiative established by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, which aims to empower women, promote diversity, and strengthen gender equality throughout the global publishing industry.

Under the partnership, both entities will collaborate to strengthen the role of women in the UAE’s publishing and creative sectors, expand their regional and global presence, and open new avenues for institutional cooperation. The agreement includes creating mutual opportunities for representation, participation, and mentorship, as well as launching joint initiatives at major local and international cultural events and book fairs.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder of PublisHer and Founder and Honorary President of the EPA, stated that the partnership signifies a vital step in unifying efforts and increasing impact to support women in the publishing sector.

She emphasised that empowering women in creative industries is a strategic necessity for fostering sustainable growth and meaningful change, noting that the collaboration will help create a more equitable and innovative global publishing environment.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the EPA, described PublisHer as a powerful global platform transforming the industry through its dedication to closing the gender gap. He emphasised the Association’s shared vision to enhance women’s representation in publishing and support their contributions to cultural and social progress worldwide.

Al Kous added that the partnership will boost the growth of the PublisHer community and turn its ambitions into effective, results-driven actions.

Under the agreement, PublisHer grants the EPA several rights, including participation in its events and the organisation of sessions led by women publishers from the Association.

In return, the EPA will support the initiative by nominating female speakers for international engagements, facilitating cooperation agreements, and providing dedicated space within its stands at local book fairs. The Association will also co-organise conferences and offer exclusive benefits to PublisHer members within its membership framework.

The partnership marks a significant step in combining expertise and accelerating efforts to advance PublisHer’s mission at both regional and global levels. It lays a stronger foundation for a publishing ecosystem that promotes equality, nurtures creativity, and empowers women to lead and thrive.