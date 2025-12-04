Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with leaders participating in City Makers initiative

DUBAI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with leaders of government teams participating in the City Makers initiative, led by the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum reviewed progress in improving public services to enhance quality of life and reinforcing Dubai’s position as the world’s best and most beautiful city.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum reaffirmed that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, places people at the heart of government work in Dubai.

He highlighted that the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in promoting a one-team spirit, have driven the development of exceptional services that foster community wellbeing, accelerate sustainable growth, and support the objectives of the Dubai 2033 Plan.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said, “The Government of Dubai works as one united team, offering a global model for the whole-of-government approach. We remain committed to anticipating and exceeding the aspirations of our people through innovative, integrated services that address present needs while creating new opportunities for sustainable economic and social development.”

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum reiterated his personal commitment to overseeing service enhancement across the emirate to ensure Dubai maintains its global leadership in public service excellence. He stressed that government work must remain people-centred, with seamless coordination of efforts, programmes, and initiatives across all entities.

He added, “We continuously monitor the development of public services across Dubai to ensure that all citizens, residents and visitors benefit equally. Our ambition is for Dubai to lead the world in service quality and innovation, driving economic and social progress to new heights.”

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum also praised the dedication of government teams working tirelessly to serve the community. “Our government teams are true city makers. Their efforts have a lasting positive impact on people’s lives, enhance community welfare, and strengthen Dubai’s competitive advantages.”

Dubai’s development of public services reflects the emirate’s remarkable growth. The population has now surpassed four million and Dubai International Airport welcomed 93.8 million passengers in the 12 months ending September 2025 and ranking among the world’s top three travel hubs in the fourth quarter of 2025. This progress is driven by the government’s collective efforts involving all individuals, institutions, and sectors of society, ensuring Dubai maintains its global leadership.

The City Makers Initiative focuses on developing services in key areas that deliver tangible benefits for the community. These include social, health and empowerment programmes; initiatives that reinforce values and protect cultural identity; and partnerships that support readiness through high-quality public services.