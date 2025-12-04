Gulf Investors Forum 2025 opens in Tbilisi

TBILISI, 4th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Global Investors Forum (GIF 2025) opened in Tbilisi with wide participation from senior officials, policymakers and business leaders representing more than 40 countries. The international gathering aims to reshape investment cooperation between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Eurasia by establishing a unified cross-border ecosystem.

Held in strategic collaboration with EurAsia Gulf, with AGI Holding as the main partner, the forum is supported by the Embassy of Georgia in the United Arab Emirates and the Hong Kong – Middle East Business Chamber. Sponsors include Petra Group, Evaluations, D&B Properties and B Royal Group.

The opening day brought together governments, investors, financial institutions and multinational corporations to explore cooperation opportunities across priority sectors such as sustainability, technology, tourism, digital finance, infrastructure, food security and real estate. Panels examined major global economic shifts influencing future investment.

A distinguished line-up of speakers contributed to the forum’s momentum, including Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council; Salah Al Shamsi, Chairman of Liwa Investment; Aref Al Abbar, Chairman of the Emirates Hobbies Association; Dr Tasyir Al Khunaizi, Partner and Deputy CEO of the Georgia Saudi Investment Corporation; and Ahmed Al Dakheel, Chairman of the Saudi Business Council, Central Asia Region, and Chairman of the Saudi Georgian Business Council.

Other speakers included Dr Maya Melikidze, Executive Director of the Georgian Renewable Energy Development Association; Arif Anis, leadership expert and Member of the Order of the British Empire; Chamas Awad, Founder and CEO of Euro Gulf Consulting and adviser to the Belgian Royal Family; and Hani Idris, Board Member of the International Development Bank.

Speakers stressed the forum’s importance in shaping a new era of cooperation between the Middle East and Eurasia. In his keynote address, Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi emphasised the need to differentiate between the green economy and sustainability. He said a green economy focuses on environmentally friendly practices, while sustainability demands a broader approach combining environmental responsibility, social justice and long-term resilience.

He said, “Recent findings show that Africa’s forests, once a major carbon sink, have now become a source of emissions. These findings affirm that environmental measures alone are no longer sufficient, as genuine sustainability requires robust systems, sound governance and global cooperation. This forum, with its excellent organisation and forward-looking vision, is an ideal platform to connect investment with strategies that safeguard our future.”

Dr Sadeddine Mneimne, Chairman of AGI Holding and Chairman of the Global Investors Forum, outlined a vision for expanding economic cooperation between the GCC countries and Eurasia and strengthening cross-border investment channels.

Day one also featured interactive panel discussions. A session on Tech-Enabled Sustainability explored how smart solutions and advanced technologies can accelerate sustainable growth and support economic systems able to adapt to climate challenges. Another session on investment in medical and cultural tourism examined opportunities within specialised tourism to diversify national economies and enhance competitiveness.

The Network Luncheon gathered investors and policymakers to exchange ideas and explore new collaboration opportunities. Discussions also addressed the digital economy, digital assets, smart city development and major national projects, highlighting the growing influence of institutional investment.

The day concluded with a session on Agri-Tech and food security, which reviewed agricultural innovations that support global food production and strengthen supply chain resilience. The session highlighted the need for adaptable and sustainable food systems to confront escalating global challenges.

Participants noted that the launch of GIF 2025 reflects a strategic initiative led by AGI Holding to link the GCC with Eurasia through a unified investment platform. Dr Sadeddine Mneimne, founder of the forum, played a key role in creating channels that connect Gulf capital with emerging Eurasian markets in sectors such as sustainable energy, infrastructure, tourism, Agri-Tech and digital technologies.

With strong momentum, the forum is progressing towards turning discussions and partnerships into tangible agreements and innovative economic initiatives, reinforcing its position as a leading platform shaping the future of investment.

